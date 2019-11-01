Graeme Shinnie celebrates his goal against Wigan Athletic.

Derby County vs Middlesbrough: Predicted Rams starting XI for Pride Park meeting

Middlesbrough will hope to end their seven-game winless run when they travel to Derby County this weekend – but what can Jonathan Woodgate’s side expect at Pride Park?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 1st November 2019, 1:11 pm
Updated Friday, 1st November 2019, 5:29 pm

The Rams sit 16th in the Championship ahead of the fixture, following last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Hull City. We take a closer look at how Phillip Cocu’s side could line-up this weekend. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see our predicted Derby starting XI:

1. GK: Kelle Roos

Has started every league game for the Rams this season.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Back in the side after an ankle injury earlier in the campaign.

3. CB: Curtis Davies

Became the side's captain following Richard Keogh's injury.

4. CB: Matt Clarke

Joined Derby on loan from Brighton in the summer and has established himself in the Rams' backline.

