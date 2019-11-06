Desperate times at Middlesbrough as young striker is recalled from Darlington
Middlesbrough have been forced to recall young striker Tyrone O’Neill from a loan spell at Darlington due to the Teessiders’ lack of attacking options.
Several Boro players have been ruled out through injury for this weekend’s meeting with QPR, including striker Ashley Fletcher who has a calf issue.
That leaves just Britt Assombalonga and 19-year-old Stephen Walker as Boro’s only recognised forwards,
At Derby last weekend, four of Boro’s substitutes had played for the under-23 side earlier in the week, and O’Neill may have to go straight into the squad for the QPR clash.
The striker made 17 appearances for Darlington and scored seven goals for the National League North side.
“He’s a young lad and it’s an opportunity for him,” said Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate.
“He’s done well at Darlington. He’s played a lot of football and scored a few goals so it’ll be good to have him back.”