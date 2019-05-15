Details of Hartlepool United's season ticket 'price freeze' - the cost, finance deals and deadlines for the 2019/20 National League season

Hartlepool United have announced a 'freeze' on season ticket prices for the 2019/20 National League season.

The move, announced last night, means fans will not have to pay more than the current £299, or £250 if you make it for the early bird offer before July 5, for the 23 fifth tier games next campaign.

Pools will also be offering free tickets to under 12s, when purchased in conjunction with a full-paying adult, senior or armed forces season pass.

Chief executive Mark Maguire, said: "The loyalty and commitment our supporters have shown, keeping in mind our league position, is quite incredible.

"I actually found myself getting quite emotional witnessing some of the passion with which the fans backed the players towards the end of the campaign.

"Keeping prices at the level they are will hopefully give as many fans as possible the opportunity to come along and be part of that during 2019/20.

"I can’t guarantee success, but what I can absolutely promise is that everyone connected with the club will work harder, longer and smarter as we look to deliver the kind of football your passion deserves."

Maguire will send out individually signed letters to Pools' existing 3,000 season ticket holders with renewal packs.

In that pack will be contained details on how fans can pay for their ticket in instalments through Moneywise Credit Union.

In a statement, Pools confirmed: "As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that watching Pools is as affordable as possible – whilst also allowing us to provide Craig Hignett with a competitive budget – we are again offering some great value deals for the new campaign at the Super 6 Stadium."

Season ticket prices

Early bird

Adults - £250

Concessions - £150

Under 19s - £120

Under 16s - £75

Under 12s – FREE

Full price

Adults - £299

Concessions - £175

Under 19s - £150

Under 16s - £95

Under 12s – FREE

Key Dates

Early bird deadline: Friday, July 5

Season ticket seat reservation deadline: Friday, June 28