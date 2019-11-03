Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings from 2-2 draw at Notts County: Fantastic first half countered by tricky second
It was a game of two halves for Hartlepool United at Notts County on Saturday as they let a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2.
Gavan Holohan and Luke James put Pools well in control in what was a scintillating first half display from the visitors.
Wes Thomas pulled a goal back just before the break and nodded in a second half equaliser with 30-minutes to play following a sustained period of pressure from The Magpies. The draw ended Antony Sweeney’s perfect run since taking caretaker charge though Pools remain four unbeaten.
Our Hartlepool writer Dominic Scurr has dished out his player ratings from the match, scroll down and click through the pages to reveal...