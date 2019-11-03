Luke James of Hartlepool United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Hartlepool United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Saturday 2nd November 2019. (Credit: Jon Hobley | MI News)

Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings from 2-2 draw at Notts County: Fantastic first half countered by tricky second

It was a game of two halves for Hartlepool United at Notts County on Saturday as they let a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 8:00 am
Gavan Holohan and Luke James put Pools well in control in what was a scintillating first half display from the visitors.

Wes Thomas pulled a goal back just before the break and nodded in a second half equaliser with 30-minutes to play following a sustained period of pressure from The Magpies. The draw ended Antony Sweeney’s perfect run since taking caretaker charge though Pools remain four unbeaten.

Our Hartlepool writer Dominic Scurr has dished out his player ratings from the match, scroll down and click through the pages to reveal...

1. Ben Killip - 5

At fault for the opening goal as he charged off his line. Had little to do other than that but a bit of an off day after an impressive resurgence.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. Mark Kitching - 6

Enjoyed plenty of the ball and got forward well in the first half but was on the back foot slightly in the second.

Photo: Paul Paxford

3. Michael Raynes - 7

Another solid showing but will be disappointed to see the three game clean sheet run come to an end.

Photo: Paul Paxford

4. Fraser Kerr - 7

Won the majority of his battles and came close to scoring himself with a second half header.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

