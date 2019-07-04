Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: Who shone and struggled in Billingham friendly?
Hartlepool United kicked-off their pre-season preparations with a comfortable win over Billingham Town – but who were the standout performers?
By Mark Donnelly, Dominic.Scurr1
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 15:31
Our Pools writer, Dominic Scurr, has dished out his player ratings – with a look at how the club’s five new signing and trio of triallists fared on their first outing of the new campaign. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled for Craig Hignett’s side in the friendly at Billingham: