Player ratings as Craig Hignett's Hartlepool United beat Billingham

Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: Who shone and struggled in Billingham friendly?

Hartlepool United kicked-off their pre-season preparations with a comfortable win over Billingham Town – but who were the standout performers?

By Mark Donnelly, Dominic.Scurr1
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 15:31

Our Pools writer, Dominic Scurr, has dished out his player ratings – with a look at how the club’s five new signing and trio of triallists fared on their first outing of the new campaign. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled for Craig Hignett’s side in the friendly at Billingham:

1. Ben Killip - 7

The new Hartlepool ‘keeper had little to do in the first half and was rarely tested. He still saw plenty of the ball at his feet and was comfortable with his distribution and control.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Kenton Richardson - 7

Pools’ stress has been on fitness this pre-season and Richardson looked sharp and ready from the start. The right-back linked up well with Luke Molyneux and was keen to get on the ball and drive up the field.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Fraser Kerr - 7

A comfortable 45-minute run-out for the Scottish centre-back who never had to get out of first gear. He came close to opening the scoring in the first half with a header which whistled past the right post.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Jack Spark - 6

The teenage trialist was steady at the back though did almost get caught out on one occasion by Billingham’s movement which allowed the hosts to create their best chance of the first half.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6