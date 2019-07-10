Dominic Scurr's Pools player ratings from their 7-0 thrashing of Newton Aycliffe

Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: Who shone as Pools thrash Newton Aycliffe 7-0?

Fresh from their 6-0 win at Shildon over the weekend, Craig Hignett’s side were full of confidence despite the miserable conditions at Moore Lane on Tuesday evening as they looked to continue their perfect start to pre-season.

By james.copley1 dominic.scurr1
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 09:21

Pools ran out 7-0 winners in an impressive performance with goals raining in from all over the park– here, our Hartlepool United reporter Dominic Scurr rates every Pools player on the pitch yesterday evening. Agree with our ratings? Let us know on social media.

1. Brad Young - 7

Played the full 90-minutes with Ben Killip being rested. The 17-year-old made several comfortable claims for crosses and covered his goal well whenever Newton Aycliffe threatened.

2. Kenton Richardson - 8

A real attacking outlet during his hour on the field. Richardson got into some great forward positions down the right. The full-back put the ball on a plate for Niko Muir in the first half before having two efforts himself in the second. Moved to centre-back for the final half-hour.

3. Michael Raynes - 8

Pools’ skipper for the evening demonstrated his leadership abilities by constantly communicating with his teammates and keeping the defence organised. Should have got on the scoresheet after heading Josh Hawkes’ corner over from close range.

4. Aaron Cunningham - 7

Displayed both the pros and cons of playing out from the back in the first half. A fantastic 60-yard pass to Richardson saw Cunningham launch a promising attack shortly before almost handing Newton Aycliffe a golden opportunity after having a 10-yard pass cut out. A positive evening overall.

