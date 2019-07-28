Hartlepool United triumphed in their last public pre-season friendly last night.

Dominic Scurr's player ratings: Who shone in Hartlepool United's 3-0 over Macclesfield Town?

Hartlepool United ended their public pre-season campaign in impressive fashion as they saw off League Two outfit Macclesfield Town 3-0 at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 28 July, 2019, 10:04

But how did Craig Hignett’s men perform? Our Hartlepool United writer, Dominic Scurr, gives his verdict with strong ratings for multiple top performers.

Pools complete their pre-season against League One Sunderland tomorrow in a behind-closed-doors friendly as Hignett targets a strong National League campaign.

Hartlepool finished 17th last time out.

1. Killip - 7

Not tested. Best save came from his own teammate as he parried away Michael Raynes’ close-range strike towards his own goal.

2. Kioso - 7

Displayed a different side to his game with some solid heading and tough tackling down the right side. Substituted at half-time.

3. Raynes - 8

Was largely excellent throughout the game, always communicating, winning everything and never stopping. A near ridiculous own goal threatened to tarnish a solid afternoon but his blushes were saved by Killip. Rounded things off nicely with a close-range header at the right end.

4. Cunningham - 7

Steady as ever. Pools always seem to look solid whenever the young centre-back is on the field as he picked up another clean sheet.

