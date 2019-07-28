Dominic Scurr's player ratings: Who shone in Hartlepool United's 3-0 over Macclesfield Town?
Hartlepool United ended their public pre-season campaign in impressive fashion as they saw off League Two outfit Macclesfield Town 3-0 at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday.
By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 28 July, 2019, 10:04
But how did Craig Hignett’s men perform? Our Hartlepool United writer, Dominic Scurr, gives his verdict with strong ratings for multiple top performers.
Pools complete their pre-season against League One Sunderland tomorrow in a behind-closed-doors friendly as Hignett targets a strong National League campaign.
Hartlepool finished 17th last time out.