Ebbsfleet United hit with five figure fine by Football Association and threatened with points deduction while Hartlepool United await punishment following alleged racist abuse
Ebbsfleet United have been handed a £12,000 fine and threatened with a points deduction by the Football Association.
The Fleet’s strong punishment is due to the conduct of their players during the 2-1 defeat at home to Aldershot Town back in August.
The FA found the Kent outfit in breach under rule E20 with “failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly manner during the 74th minute of the game.”
Aldershot were also punished but Ebbsfleet’s poor record over the past 12-months saw their charges made more severe.
Hartlepool are still awaiting their punishment from the FA with the investigation still ongoing and could potentially be charged in a similar manner to Ebbsfleet following three dismissals during the match against Dover Athletic as well as the alleged racist incident. This could potentially lead to two separate charges under the E20 rule.