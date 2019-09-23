EFL pundit quizzed on Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate after Cardiff City defeat
Former Charlton and Huddersfield manager Chris Powell hopes new Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate will be given time to succeed in the Championship.
Powell managed over 100 games in the second tier for the aforementioned clubs but is now without a club after leaving Southend in March.
The former defender appeared as a pundit on the EFL’s highlights show on Quest over the weekend and was asked about Boro following their 1-0 defeat at Cardiff – the Teessiders’ third league defeat of the season.
When discussing Woodgate, host Colin Murray said: “The spotlight is on him.”
Powell replied: “Middlesbrough have decided to go a different way, they have brought in experienced managers in the past.
“Now they have brought in a rookie manager, a hero to the area so hopefully he will be given the time to express himself and get used to management in the Championship.”