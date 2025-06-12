2 . Centre-back

Pools will likely need at least two new centre-halves this summer. Although it was not a huge surprise to see skipper Luke Waterfall, who has since signed for National League North new boys Worksop, let go off the back of a pretty underwhelming season, it was a blow to lose Billy Sass-Davies to Altrincham, particularly in light of his impressive performances towards the end of the campaign. Tom Parkes, who signed a new deal in January, was one of his side's outstanding performers last season while the likes of David Ferguson and Jack Hunter can operate in a back three if needed. Pools also have Campbell Darcy under contract, although the sense is that the teenager still has some developing to do. Pools will need at least two more central-defenders, especially if Anthony Limbrick intends to stick with his favoured 3-5-2 formation. Carlisle captain Sam Lavelle is a free agent after leaving Brunton Park, while Kyle Ferguson is available following his release by Rochdale. Photo: Frank Reid