Here’s a look at eight positions where Pools need to strengthen over the coming months.
1. Goalkeeper
Experienced goalkeeper Adam Smith is currently the club's only option in-between the sticks following the departures of Joel Dixon and Josh Mazfari. Pools used three different goalkeepers last season and head coach Anthony Limbrick will no doubt be hoping for more consistency next term. Smith, who has also been the club's goalkeeping coach since Paul Woolston's departure last October, started really well after regaining his place in the side before Christmas but made a number of high profile errors towards the end of the campaign. In all likelihood, Pools will be on the hunt for a new number one. Slovenian under-21 international Zak-Luk Leban, who was linked with a move last summer, is available on a free following his release by Everton. Paul Farman, who made 179 appearances for Barrow, represents a more experienced option. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Centre-back
Pools will likely need at least two new centre-halves this summer. Although it was not a huge surprise to see skipper Luke Waterfall, who has since signed for National League North new boys Worksop, let go off the back of a pretty underwhelming season, it was a blow to lose Billy Sass-Davies to Altrincham, particularly in light of his impressive performances towards the end of the campaign. Tom Parkes, who signed a new deal in January, was one of his side's outstanding performers last season while the likes of David Ferguson and Jack Hunter can operate in a back three if needed. Pools also have Campbell Darcy under contract, although the sense is that the teenager still has some developing to do. Pools will need at least two more central-defenders, especially if Anthony Limbrick intends to stick with his favoured 3-5-2 formation. Carlisle captain Sam Lavelle is a free agent after leaving Brunton Park, while Kyle Ferguson is available following his release by Rochdale. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Left-back
Has there ever been a time when Hartlepool United aren't short of a left-back? David Ferguson remains in negotiations, although Anthony Limbrick suggested towards the end of the campaign he felt his best role was on the left of a central-defensive three. Mid-season moves for Matthew Bondswell and Jack Robinson didn't work out, albeit the latter was unlucky to be struck down by a serious injury when he was just beginning to hit his stride. Whether Pools are set to stick with a back three or revert to a flat four, some cover on the left side of defence feels significant. Rumoured transfer target Sam Reed signed for Altrincham, although Pools might well look for a similar sort of profile. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Wing-back
Again, the need for a wing-back might depend on Anthony Limbrick's plans when it comes to shape and formation, although having the ability to switch between a back three and a back four would give the Australian some much-needed flexibility. Louis Stephenson can fulfil the role on the right, although both Luke Charman and Sam Folarin look far more comfortable in more advanced roles. Dan Dodds, despite all his recent struggles, remains a player with decent potential; it's unclear whether there is a willingness from either him or the club to agree to a new deal. Hanging over the discussion is that Pools face the unenviable task of trying to replace the irreplaceable Reyes Cleary, who signed a new deal at West Brom following his blistering loan spell in the North East. Photo: Frank Reid
