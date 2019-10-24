Emirates FA Cup first round televised fixtures on BBC and BT Sport and the fee club's will receive – includes Dover Athletic, Harrogate Town, Portsmouth and Carlisle United
Four Emirates FA Cup first round matches have been announced for live broadcast in the UK.
Four non-league sides will host Football League opposition live in front of the cameras from Friday 8 November to Monday 11 November.
The first of the live cup quadruple is Dulwich Hamlet’s match at home to League Two side Carlisle United on the Friday evening. It will be shown on BBC Two from 7:55pm.
The Hamlet secured their place in the first round proper following a 2-1 win over fellow National League South side Havant & Waterlooville over the weekend.
Skip to Sunday and the National League’s Dover Athletic host League One strugglers Southend United at Crabble Athletic Ground live on BT Sport 1 from noon.
BT Sport will also show Hayes & Yeading’s match at home to Oxford United (2:15pm kick-off) before concluding the broadcast fixtures on Monday night when Harrogate Town play host to 2008 winners Portsmouth (7:45pm kick-off).
Each televised club will receive a £75,000 broadcast fee with winning sides earning an additional £36,000 from the FA prize fund for securing their place in the second round.
Further matches selected for extended highlights and overseas broadcast will be announced in due course.
Televised fixtures are as follows:
Friday 8 November 2019
Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle United (7.55pm)Live on BBC Two
Sunday 10 November 2019
Dover Athletic v Southend United (Midday)BT Sport 1
Hayes & Yeading v Oxford United (2.15pm)BT Sport 1
Monday 11 November 2019
Harrogate Town v Portsmouth (7.45pm)BT Sport 1