Every Championship side ranked by how much cash they splashed on their record signing

Here's every Championship side ranked by the value of their record signing...

1. Rotherham - 540k Jon Taylor (2016/17)

2. Millwall - 990k Ryan Leonard (2018/19)

3. Preston North End - 2m Neil Mellor (2006/07)

4. Brentford - 2.6m Sergi Canos (2016/17)

