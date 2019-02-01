Every Championship transfer completed on deadline day
It was a hectic finish to the January transfer window on Thursday night as Championship clubs raced to get their final pieces of mid-season business over the line.
In case you missed any of the moves that went down to the wire, here's a look at all the players that went in and out of the Championship...
1. Dominic Iorfa
Joined Sheffield Wednesday from Wolverhampton Wanderers on an undisclosed permanent deal.
jpimedia
2. Pele
Joins Nottingham Forest on loan from AS Monaco.
Getty
3. Philip Heise
Moved to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden for an undisclosed fee.
Getty
4. Scott Hogan
Left Aston Villa for Championship rivals Sheffield United in a loan deal until the end of the season.
jpimedia
