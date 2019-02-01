Championship deals

Every Championship transfer completed on deadline day

It was a hectic finish to the January transfer window on Thursday night as Championship clubs raced to get their final pieces of mid-season business over the line.

In case you missed any of the moves that went down to the wire, here's a look at all the players that went in and out of the Championship...

Joined Sheffield Wednesday from Wolverhampton Wanderers on an undisclosed permanent deal.

1. Dominic Iorfa

Joined Sheffield Wednesday from Wolverhampton Wanderers on an undisclosed permanent deal.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Joins Nottingham Forest on loan from AS Monaco.

2. Pele

Joins Nottingham Forest on loan from AS Monaco.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Moved to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden for an undisclosed fee.

3. Philip Heise

Moved to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden for an undisclosed fee.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Left Aston Villa for Championship rivals Sheffield United in a loan deal until the end of the season.

4. Scott Hogan

Left Aston Villa for Championship rivals Sheffield United in a loan deal until the end of the season.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6