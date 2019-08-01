Every Hartlepool United player ranked by minutes played in pre-season
Hartlepool United have recently finished their busy pre-season schedule ahead of the upcoming National League season.
By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 08:00
With a large squad to choose from and plenty of games to play, it was important for Pools boss Craig Hignett to rotate his side in preparation for the competitive campaign.
Scroll through the pages to find out every Hartlepool player ranked by their minutes played in pre-season...