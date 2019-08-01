Hartlepool United make several substitutions in the match against Middlesbrough at the Super 6 Stadium (photo: Frank Reid).

Every Hartlepool United player ranked by minutes played in pre-season

Hartlepool United have recently finished their busy pre-season schedule ahead of the upcoming National League season.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 08:00

With a large squad to choose from and plenty of games to play, it was important for Pools boss Craig Hignett to rotate his side in preparation for the competitive campaign.

Scroll through the pages to find out every Hartlepool player ranked by their minutes played in pre-season...

1. Ben Killip - 444 minutes

The goalkeeper has played more than any other player despite picking up an injury against Shildon and missing the subsequent match at Newton Aycliffe.

2. Kenton Richardson - 429 minutes

Right-back Richardson has been one of Pools' stand-out performers so far in pre-season and has featured in all positions across the defence.

3. Michael Raynes - 418 minutes

The experienced central defender has been a prominent and commanding featuring in the heart of defence and has often donned the captain's armband.

4. Nicke Kabamba - 378 minutes

The striker has led the line regularly for United so far this pre-season scoring and assisting two goals apiece.

