Managerial sackings

Every manager that has been sacked in the Football League so far this season

Football is a cruel mistress and in the managerial world, your job is never safe. There have been 39 sackings in England's top four tiers so far this season... will we see many more before the end of the campaign?

Here's a look at the 39 managers to have been sacked in the Football League so far in 2018/19... but who will be number 40?! Click and scroll through the pages to see all the managerial casualties in order...

Club: Blackpool, Time at club: 796 days, Leaving date: Mon 6th Aug

1. Gary Bowyer

Club: Cheltenham, Time at club: 1240 days, Leaving date: Tue 21st Aug

2. Gary Johnson

Club: Scunthorpe, Time at club: 91 days, Leaving date: Fri 24th Aug

3. Nick Daws

Club: Notts County, Time at club: 591 days, Leaving date: Sun 26th Aug

4. Kevin Nolan

