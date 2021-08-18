‘Everyone needs to step up’ – Dave Challinor gives and honest assessment of Hartlepool United as a club
Dave Challinor wants to see standards raised from top to bottom at Hartlepool United this season.
The step-up to League Two from the National League has brought new challenges both on and off the pitch for Pools.
A lot of work has taken place since the club were promoted via the play-offs in June and that is expected to continue into the 2021-22 campaign.
Pools have won one and lost two of their opening three matches this season. While Challinor admits both he and his team need to improve – the same also applies to the club as a whole.
“Everyone needs to step up on and off the pitch,” the Hartlepool boss told The Mail.
“Everyone has strived to be in this position and it’s no good thinking the hard work is done now. The hard work started the day after the promotion final because everyone wanted this scenario and you can’t afford to stand still and hide behind being under prepared or not ready, that’s an excuse that will fall on deaf ears.
"The whole club has to get better from top to bottom and from my point of view that means improving the players and making sure we’re better by giving them the right platform to do that.”
After a free midweek, Challinor is currently preparing his side for Saturday’s League Two match against Walsall at Victoria Park (3pm kick-off).
Hartlepool are still looking to add to their squad before the August 31 deadline with another striker and a left-sided centre-back targeted.