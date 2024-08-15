Here’s what we learned as Darren Sarll spoke to BBC Radio Tees Sport and the Hartlepool Mail ahead of the visit of Southend this weekend.
1. Sarll expects Saturday to be a proud occasion for himself and his family.
"The first one's always one that you remember, hopefully I want to remember it come five o'clock. It'll be an exciting day, I hope we get a big crowd. My parents have always made a thing about coming for the first one. That puts a little bit more pressure on, but it will be special."
2. The boss is determined to make Victoria Park a fortress and backs supporters to give Pools an edge.
"We've got to do everything we can to get an advantage. If that's to make it as hostile and intimidating as possible, then so be it. Our supporters are the edge and we need them right alongside us."
3. Sarll confident his side can cope with the pressure of playing at home.
"I knew that, being the manager of Hartlepool, some of my toughest weekends would be the home games. What I also know is that, if the stars align, we've got a real weapon on our hands. The expectation is going to be high. We can either crawl up into a tiny ball, or we can stand there and try and use it to our advantage. One of our only advantages at Hartlepool is our supporters."
4. Captain Luke Waterfall hasn't trained so far this week.
"Luke hasn't trained so far this week, that's the truth behind him. Has he still got a chance for Saturday? Yes, he has got a chance. If he can't get himself out on the training pitch tomorrow, then it'll be highly unlikely that he'll be involved on Saturday."
