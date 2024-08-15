Here's what we learned after manager Darren Sarll spoke to BBC Radio Tees Sport and the Hartlepool Mail ahead of Saturday's visit of Southend.Here's what we learned after manager Darren Sarll spoke to BBC Radio Tees Sport and the Hartlepool Mail ahead of Saturday's visit of Southend.
Here's what we learned after manager Darren Sarll spoke to BBC Radio Tees Sport and the Hartlepool Mail ahead of Saturday's visit of Southend.

Everything we learned after Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll spoke to the press ahead of visit of Southend

By Robbie Stelling
Published 15th Aug 2024, 13:45 BST
Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll spoke to the press ahead of Saturday's visit of Southend, his first competitive home game in charge of Pools. Here's everything we learned from the pre-match press conference.

Here’s what we learned as Darren Sarll spoke to BBC Radio Tees Sport and the Hartlepool Mail ahead of the visit of Southend this weekend.

"The first one's always one that you remember, hopefully I want to remember it come five o'clock. It'll be an exciting day, I hope we get a big crowd. My parents have always made a thing about coming for the first one. That puts a little bit more pressure on, but it will be special."

1. Sarll expects Saturday to be a proud occasion for himself and his family.

"The first one's always one that you remember, hopefully I want to remember it come five o'clock. It'll be an exciting day, I hope we get a big crowd. My parents have always made a thing about coming for the first one. That puts a little bit more pressure on, but it will be special." Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
"We've got to do everything we can to get an advantage. If that's to make it as hostile and intimidating as possible, then so be it. Our supporters are the edge and we need them right alongside us."

2. The boss is determined to make Victoria Park a fortress and backs supporters to give Pools an edge.

"We've got to do everything we can to get an advantage. If that's to make it as hostile and intimidating as possible, then so be it. Our supporters are the edge and we need them right alongside us." Photo: Will Matthews

Photo Sales
"I knew that, being the manager of Hartlepool, some of my toughest weekends would be the home games. What I also know is that, if the stars align, we've got a real weapon on our hands. The expectation is going to be high. We can either crawl up into a tiny ball, or we can stand there and try and use it to our advantage. One of our only advantages at Hartlepool is our supporters."

3. Sarll confident his side can cope with the pressure of playing at home.

"I knew that, being the manager of Hartlepool, some of my toughest weekends would be the home games. What I also know is that, if the stars align, we've got a real weapon on our hands. The expectation is going to be high. We can either crawl up into a tiny ball, or we can stand there and try and use it to our advantage. One of our only advantages at Hartlepool is our supporters." Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
"Luke hasn't trained so far this week, that's the truth behind him. Has he still got a chance for Saturday? Yes, he has got a chance. If he can't get himself out on the training pitch tomorrow, then it'll be highly unlikely that he'll be involved on Saturday."

4. Captain Luke Waterfall hasn't trained so far this week.

"Luke hasn't trained so far this week, that's the truth behind him. Has he still got a chance for Saturday? Yes, he has got a chance. If he can't get himself out on the training pitch tomorrow, then it'll be highly unlikely that he'll be involved on Saturday." Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SouthendHartlepool Mail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.