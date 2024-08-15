3 . Sarll confident his side can cope with the pressure of playing at home.

"I knew that, being the manager of Hartlepool, some of my toughest weekends would be the home games. What I also know is that, if the stars align, we've got a real weapon on our hands. The expectation is going to be high. We can either crawl up into a tiny ball, or we can stand there and try and use it to our advantage. One of our only advantages at Hartlepool is our supporters." Photo: Mark Fletcher