The 26-year-old goalkeeper made his debut in last Tuesday’s 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat against Crewe Alexandra at Victoria Park.

He also featured in a behind closed doors friendly against Gateshead at Maiden Castle on Monday and is likely to start in the Papa John’s Trophy match at Carlisle United at the end of the month.

The former Derby County and Newcastle United man is still waiting to make his league debut for his boyhood club. As it stands, Ben Killip is the number one choice between the sticks having started the opening two League Two matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Mitchell of Hartlepool United warms up during the Carabao Cup match between Hartlepool United and Crewe Alexandra at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 10th August 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

But after Pools conceded three at Barrow on Saturday, Mitchell’s chances of being handed an opportunity have increased.

While he knows getting ahead of Hartlepool’s promotion winning goalkeeper Killip won’t be an easy task, he insists both players will push each other to be their best.

“Personally, I would love to play as many games as possible but it’s not going to be an easy job,” he said.

"That’s because me and Ben will be pushing each other in training. Ben is a great goalkeeper, we saw that where he did well and kept a clean sheet in the first league game. I think we’ll be really beneficial to each other.”

Pools have recently recruited club legend Dimi Konstantopoulos as the club’s goalkeeping coach following the departure of Ross Turnbull to Chelsea. The club are also still on the lookout for a third choice goalkeeper.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.