Ex-Derby County and Newcastle United goalkeeper sets out targets as he waits for Hartlepool United chance in League Two
Hartlepool United goalkeeper Jonny Mitchell is hoping to break into the first team in League Two this season, but he knows it won’t be easy.
The 26-year-old goalkeeper made his debut in last Tuesday’s 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat against Crewe Alexandra at Victoria Park.
He also featured in a behind closed doors friendly against Gateshead at Maiden Castle on Monday and is likely to start in the Papa John’s Trophy match at Carlisle United at the end of the month.
The former Derby County and Newcastle United man is still waiting to make his league debut for his boyhood club. As it stands, Ben Killip is the number one choice between the sticks having started the opening two League Two matches.
But after Pools conceded three at Barrow on Saturday, Mitchell’s chances of being handed an opportunity have increased.
While he knows getting ahead of Hartlepool’s promotion winning goalkeeper Killip won’t be an easy task, he insists both players will push each other to be their best.
“Personally, I would love to play as many games as possible but it’s not going to be an easy job,” he said.
"That’s because me and Ben will be pushing each other in training. Ben is a great goalkeeper, we saw that where he did well and kept a clean sheet in the first league game. I think we’ll be really beneficial to each other.”
Pools have recently recruited club legend Dimi Konstantopoulos as the club’s goalkeeping coach following the departure of Ross Turnbull to Chelsea. The club are also still on the lookout for a third choice goalkeeper.