Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Josh Mazfari admits he was surprised by the manner of his Pools exit this summer.

However, the talented 20-year-old has stressed that there are no hard feelings and has said that he has "nothing against the club".

Mazfari's surprise exit at the beginning of June provoked controversy. The young goalkeeper spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Redcar Athletic while training with Pools in the week, keeping a remarkable 27 clean sheets in 42 games as the Steelmen were crowned Northern League Division One champions following an enthralling title race that went right down to the wire. His impressive form as well as his parent club's struggles in the goalkeeping department - Joel Dixon, Adam Smith and Brad Young all occupied the number one shirt at various times throughout the campaign - led most fans to assume that Mazfari would be offered a new deal. Indeed, former head coach Anthony Limbrick talked up his chances of breaking into the first team as recently as late March, while goalkeeping coach and current first choice in-between the sticks Adam Smith hailed his "unbelievable potential".

Mazfari looked a shoo-in for a new deal when the club revealed they were in "ongoing contract negotiations" with the goalkeeper following the publication of their retained list at the end of May. However, things took a surprising turn of events when Mazfari announced his departure on X, while his dad, Steve, later took to social media to refute the club's initial suggestion, asserting that "Josh has not had any contract discussions with anyone at the club and no offer has been made, either verbally or in writing."

The former Pools goalkeeper, who produced a man-of-the-match performance against his old side in midweek, has been discussing the controversial manner of his departure. Picture by Mark Fletcher/Alamy.

Yet despite the manner of his departure, Mazfari bears no ill will against his former side and sat down with the Hartlepool Mail to discuss his exit and reflect on his two years at Victoria Park.

"It was a weird one," he said.

"I thought I was in a position where I was definitely going to be offered something, enough to keep me at the club. Unfortunately, nothing came through before June 1 and then I announced on Twitter that I would no longer be at the club. Still to this day, I haven't spoken to anyone about the contract or anything like that. I signed something and I'm now here at Redcar, and I'm happy.

"I don't have anything against the club and I have a lot of respect for the fans. Everyone treated me with the utmost respect and I really appreciate that.

"I had a fantastic time there, it's a great club. The lads were brilliant with me and they all helped me a lot and I also had the chance to work with some great managers. The goalkeepers specifically were fantastic; Joel Dixon, Adam Smith and Brad Young, to name a few, helped me progress and develop. I worked closely with Joel and Smudge (Adam Smith) and I learned so much from them and had the chance to become a better goalkeeper, but also a better person as well.

"They helped me become more confident around the other lads and settle into that first team environment, I can't thank them enough. I look back on my time with such fondness, it's unfortunate it had to come to an end."

Mazfari reminded his former employers what he was capable of on Tuesday evening, producing a man-of-the-match performance as Pools took on Redcar in pre-season.

Despite difficult conditions, the up-and-coming goalkeeper produced a string of scintillating saves, keeping out Sam Folarin following a one-on-one, denying Luke Charman on countless occasions and making a superb fingertip stop in the second half, turning a long range effort that looked destined for the top corner onto the woodwork. Mazfari also impressed with the ball at his feet, even producing a Cruyff turn in the second half as Pools looked to press, and drew plaudits from all four corners of Green Lane for his performance.

He said: "I've got nothing but respect for all the lads, they treated me so well when I was there. "The lads were top class and really helped me to progress to be a better player than I was when I joined two years ago. It's quite an emotional occasion for me personally, but what really matters is that we perform."

Having left Pools, Mazfari completed a permanent return to Redcar and is targeting another promotion as the Steelmen prepare for life in the Northern Premier League Division One East.

"Last season was about as good as it can get in terms of results and clean sheets," he said. "It was brilliant, we've got a great group of lads here. "It wasn't an easy decision at all (to return to Redcar permanently). It was one that I thought long and hard about. Ideally, I'd have stayed in the professional game, that was the number one goal because I feel like I'm more than good enough, more than capable. It wasn't to be, so I had to think about myself, what opportunities I had and how it would be best for me to get back into the professional game. That was where the decision came from - and now I'm really happy to be here.

"The ultimate aim next season is to win the league again. Personally, I want to keep as many clean sheets as we can as a defensive unit. I always set targets of 20 per season, so we'll see how that goes. Ultimately, I think it's possible and we look competitive, we look good."

In the longer term, Mazfari, who has spent time at the likes of Huddersfield, Tadcaster and Shildon and been involved in the England youth set-up, is eyeing a return to the professional game.

He said: "I'm still young and I've got time on my side, goalkeepers tend to have longer careers and can peak a little bit later. The best thing I can do is play games.

"No doors are closed permanently, for me it's just about getting game time and being able to provide. Ultimately, the goal is to get back into the professional game but I'm just focusing on taking things game by game and I'll see what happens."