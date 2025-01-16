Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Hartlepool United midfielder Callum Cooke has signed for League Two strugglers Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old had been without a club since his release from Pools in April and even suggested he was faced with the prospect of retirement in an interview at the beginning of this month.

The attack-minded midfielder signed for Pools in the summer of 2022 and made 76 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals. He was a regular in the side last season, playing 36 times, but was part of a Pools midfield that looked more and more pedestrian and one-paced as the campaign progressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Cooke and Tom Crawford, who were regular fixtures in the starting XI under John Askey and Kevin Phillips last term, were released by Darren Sarll at the end of the season and while Crawford signed for Altrincham two months after his departure, Cooke had struggled to find a new club.

Cooke, who made 76 appearances across two seasons with Pools, had been without a club since his release in April. Picture by Frank Reid.

However, Cooke is now back in the Football League after agreeing a deal with Morecambe, who are second bottom in League Two, until the end of the season. Although the Shrimps have won two of their last three league games, beating relegation rivals Tranmere and Carlisle, they find themselves five points adrift of safety and will need Cooke to hit the ground running if they're to beat the drop.

Cooke, who worked with Morecambe boss Derek Adams during his time at Bradford, told the club's official website that he was delighted to be reunited with his former manager.

"I know the gaffer from my time at Bradford, you know what you're getting from him, he's honest, hard-working and that's how he likes his teams," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He also gives you a license to go and express yourself, especially in the final third. "Being an attacking-midfielder, having that is vital.

"I want to show my worth and hopefully help the team with goals and assists, so fingers crossed I can make a fast start. "The gaffer has shown faith in me and I need to repay that.

"I'm raring to get going, I've played a lot of games in this league and I know that if you string a run of results together you can fire yourself up the table."