Despite being just 25-years-old, Sterry represents an experienced head among the Pools squad after he became one of the standout performers during the clubs historic run back to the Football League last season.

The former Newcastle United defender delighted both Pools supporters and boss Dave Challinor in the summer when he agreed a new deal to stay at Victoria Park as the club looks to cement its status once more within the Football League.

But while Sterry has performed admirably since his arrival on a free transfer in December last year, and he has now opened his goal scoring account for the club, Sterry is hoping to become an even bigger presence in the Pools dressing room.

Jamie Sterry is hoping he can be a bigger influence in the Hartlepool United dressing room. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

Speaking to the Mail, Sterry said: “I’m trying to have a bigger voice because we’re really nice to each other as a team.

“I’m not horrible and don’t slag anyone off or anything but I try and help people as much as I can and I’ve got a bit of football knowledge that I try to implement.

“I’ve got high standards of everything at the club in terms of what I want and where I want people to be. I just want to perform the best I can.”

Those high standards Sterry sets are being replicated by the club itself both on and off the field.

Ahead of their return to League Two last month Pools announced they had struck up a partnership with Durham University for the club to return to Maiden Castle and use their facilities as a training base, while working in collaboration to organise student placement opportunities, sports science alliances and interactions between the Hartlepool players and staff and Durham students.

The £32m sports facility, home to Women’s Championship side Durham Women, has been an established complex for football clubs in the past with Newcastle United also basing themselves on site during the early 1990’s era and Sterry has already been impressed with his new surroundings this season.

“The club is definitely going in the right direction after stepping back into the league,” he said.

“A lot of things do change and the training ground we’re at now is good and that is massive because that’s where we’re at every single day.

“Especially with winter coming,” added the former Newcastle United academy graduate.

The key now for Pools is to utilise their standards off the pitch onto the pitch as they look to build on their impressive start.

Challinor’s side have made an impressive start to life back in League Two, particularly at Victoria Park, and Sterry is hoping both he and his teammates can continue to push on.

He added: “I like high standards and I’ve just got to keep pushing on. The home record is unbelievable really, if we can nick results away, it will be good.”

