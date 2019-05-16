Exclusive: Ex-Gateshead & England C midfielder Tom White discusses potential Hartlepool United move

Transfer target Tom White admits a recent meeting with Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett left him "very impressed" as he weighs up his next move.

Despite an impressive National League season, White finds himself as a free agent this summer, following his release by cash-strapped fifth tier crisis club Gateshead.

And 22-year-old White, who made 44 appearances for Heed last season, has revealed he is considering an offer from Hignett and Pools, which he describes as a "great club" with a "great fanbase".

"I had a conversation about Hartlepool United and I was very impressed with what Craig Hignett had to say," said the Gateshead academy product.

"They’re a great club and they have a great fanbase, but I am not close to making any decisions.

"I am a bit of a home lad, I still live at home with my parents, but I am not worried about moving outside of the area.

"It would be a challenge, but it would be one that I am ready for.

"I just want to enjoy the summer and make a decision when I am ready."

At this stage of his career, White feels like time is on his side.

As a result, he says he will not be rushed into a decision on his next club, despite some lucrative offers on the table.

"I have had a few offers, which have been good offers to be fair," he said.

"But I have sat down and spoke with my family and with my agent and I won’t rush into making a decision."

White continued: "This next move is very important for my career and we won’t leave any stone unturned.

"It has to be the right move for me and my career.

"I could go somewhere and be in and out, but I want to go somewhere I am wanted and I am a big part of their plans.

"I don’t want my career to stagnate and I want to kick on from the progression I made over the last year."

It was revealed in the Mail this week that White tops manager Hignett's transfer wishlist this summer, but the player will make Pools wait for an answer on his future.