Pools’ first round match at Yeovil Town on Saturday was postponed at the 11th hour due to a waterlogged pitch. The rescheduled fixture will take place on Tuesday 12 November, once the second round draw has already been made.

The draw will take place from 7pm on Monday evening and will be broadcast live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Pools and Yeovil are ball number 14 with Dion Dublin and Mark Bright conducting the draw at Oaklands Park, the home of the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, Chichester City.

The second round matches will take place on the weekend of Saturday 30 November with winning clubs receiving £54,000 for progressing in addition to the £36,000 they will have made for reaching that stage.

The ball numbers (ahead of Sunday’s fixtures) are as follows: