FA Cup second round draw details, dates, prize money and ball numbers as Hartlepool United find out who they will face if they are able to beat Yeovil Town
Hartlepool United are in the draw for the second round of the Emirates FA Cup without having had to play a game.
Pools’ first round match at Yeovil Town on Saturday was postponed at the 11th hour due to a waterlogged pitch. The rescheduled fixture will take place on Tuesday 12 November, once the second round draw has already been made.
The draw will take place from 7pm on Monday evening and will be broadcast live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
Pools and Yeovil are ball number 14 with Dion Dublin and Mark Bright conducting the draw at Oaklands Park, the home of the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, Chichester City.
The second round matches will take place on the weekend of Saturday 30 November with winning clubs receiving £54,000 for progressing in addition to the £36,000 they will have made for reaching that stage.
The ball numbers (ahead of Sunday’s fixtures) are as follows:
1 IPSWICH TOWN OR LINCOLN CITY2 SOLIHULL MOORS3 CRAWLEY TOWN4 HARROGATE TOWN OR PORTSMOUTH5 COVENTRY CITY6 SUNDERLAND OR GILLINGHAM7 CARLISLE UNITED8 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE9 YORK CITY OR ALTRINCHAM10 WREXHAM OR ROCHDALE11 MAIDSTONE UNITED12 LEYTON ORIENT OR MALDON & TIPTREE13 CHIPPENHAM TOWN OR NORTHAMPTON TOWN14 YEOVIL TOWN OR HARTLEPOOL UNITED15 CAMBRIDGE UNITED OR EXETER CITY16 STOURBRIDGE OR EASTLEIGH17 SALFORD CITY OR BURTON ALBION18 FOREST GREEN ROVERS19 BRISTOL ROVERS OR BROMLEY20 NOTTS COUNTY21 WALSALL OR DARLINGTON22 AFC FYLDE23 AFC WIMBLEDON OR DONCASTER ROVERS24 HAYES & YEADING UNITED OR OXFORD UNITED25 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR BRADFORD CITY26 GRIMSBY TOWN OR NEWPORT COUNTY27 GATESHEAD OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC28 MANSFIELD TOWN29 DOVER ATHLETIC OR SOUTHEND UNITED30 TRANMERE ROVERS OR WYCOMBE WANDERERS31 BOSTON UNITED32 CHELTENHAM TOWN OR SWINDON TOWN33 CREWE ALEXANDRA34 BARNET OR FLEETWOOD TOWN35 MACCLESFIELD TOWN OR KINGSTONIAN36 ROTHERHAM UNITED37 BLACKPOOL38 PORT VALE39 STEVENAGE OR PETERBOROUGH UNITED40 CHICHESTER CITY