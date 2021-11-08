After drawing 2-2 with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, Pools will have to beat the League One side in a replay at Adams Park on Tuesday, November 16 (7:45pm kick-off).

But first, they will find out their potential opponents in Monday night’s draw set to take place from 9:30pm live on ITV4 following the Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City match.

Pools and Wycombe will be ball 29 in the draw. Second round matches will be played between Friday, December 3 and Monday, December 6.

The FA Cup trophy on display

The winners of the replay will receive £22,629 in prize money and have the opportunity to win a further £34,000 with victory in the second round.

Following Saturday’s draw, Hartlepool interim manager Antony Sweeney told The Mail: “We need to be in the hat, that’s the minimum expectation but we’re disappointed having took the lead twice and we felt like we did enough to win the game.

"Sometimes you’ve got to look and go we’ve come up against a League One side who are flying high and we’re in the Championship last season, yes they made a few changes but they’re a team who have put a lot of teams under pressure.

"The fact that we were so competitive and are disappointed not to have won is a positive.”

Curtis Thompson of Wycombe Wanderers and Matty Daly of Hartlepool United in action

The ball numbers in full...

1. Bradford City or Exeter City

2. Mansfield Town

3. Sutton United

4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle

5. Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City

6. Carlisle United

7. Yeovil Town

8. Doncaster Rovers

9. Rotherham United

10. Portsmouth

11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town

12. Morecambe

13. Barrow

14. Burton Albion

15. Colchester United

16. Northampton Town or Cambridge United

17. St Albans City

18. Shrewsbury Town

19. FC Halifax Town

20. Chesterfield

21. Rochdale or Notts County

22. Kidderminster Harriers

23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors

24. Boreham Wood

25. Buxton

26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic

27. AFC Wimbledon

28. Harrogate Town

29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers

30. Walsall

31. Swindon Town

32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County

33. Charlton Athletic

34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers

35. Tranmere Rovers

36. Leyton Orient

37. Milton Keynes Dons or Stevenage

38. Lincoln City

39. Port Vale

40. Gateshead or Altrincham

