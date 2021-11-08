FA Cup second round draw time, details and ball numbers as Hartlepool United hope to secure a place following 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers
Hartlepool United are in the hat for Monday night’s FA Cup second round draw.
After drawing 2-2 with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, Pools will have to beat the League One side in a replay at Adams Park on Tuesday, November 16 (7:45pm kick-off).
But first, they will find out their potential opponents in Monday night’s draw set to take place from 9:30pm live on ITV4 following the Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City match.
Pools and Wycombe will be ball 29 in the draw. Second round matches will be played between Friday, December 3 and Monday, December 6.
The winners of the replay will receive £22,629 in prize money and have the opportunity to win a further £34,000 with victory in the second round.
Following Saturday’s draw, Hartlepool interim manager Antony Sweeney told The Mail: “We need to be in the hat, that’s the minimum expectation but we’re disappointed having took the lead twice and we felt like we did enough to win the game.
"Sometimes you’ve got to look and go we’ve come up against a League One side who are flying high and we’re in the Championship last season, yes they made a few changes but they’re a team who have put a lot of teams under pressure.
"The fact that we were so competitive and are disappointed not to have won is a positive.”
The ball numbers in full...
1. Bradford City or Exeter City
2. Mansfield Town
3. Sutton United
4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle
5. Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City
6. Carlisle United
7. Yeovil Town
8. Doncaster Rovers
9. Rotherham United
10. Portsmouth
11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town
12. Morecambe
13. Barrow
14. Burton Albion
15. Colchester United
16. Northampton Town or Cambridge United
17. St Albans City
18. Shrewsbury Town
19. FC Halifax Town
20. Chesterfield
21. Rochdale or Notts County
22. Kidderminster Harriers
23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors
24. Boreham Wood
25. Buxton
26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic
27. AFC Wimbledon
28. Harrogate Town
29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers
30. Walsall
31. Swindon Town
32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County
33. Charlton Athletic
34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers
35. Tranmere Rovers
36. Leyton Orient
37. Milton Keynes Dons or Stevenage
38. Lincoln City
39. Port Vale
40. Gateshead or Altrincham