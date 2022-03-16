Pools were edged out thanks to a quickfire double from the Bantams in the final 20 minutes of the game as Graeme Lee tasted defeat on home soil for the first time since his appointment in December.

It is a result which is likely to diminish any lingering hopes of a late surge towards the League Two play-offs with Pools now 12 points adrift of seventh spot with just 10 games of the season remaining.

Lee’s side were competitive against a rejuvenated Bradford, on the back of their first win under new manager Mark Hughes against league leaders Forest Green Rovers, but fell to goals from Matty Foulds and Yann Songoo.

Marcus Carver made his first start at the Suit Direct Stadium for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Lee was left frustrated by the two goals conceded, Foulds from a counter-attack before Songoo converted from a corner six minutes later.

It means Pools have taken just one point from two favourable home games after the weekend draw with Leyton Orient flattered to deceive.

And here are some of the key talking points and moments you might have missed from Pools’ home reverse.

Team selection

Martin Smith made just his fourth league appearance for Hartlepool United this season. Picture by FRANK REID

With three games in the space of just six days Lee was always likely to rotate his squad throughout this week.

Saturday saw Luke Molyneux dropped to the bench, putting an end to his stellar run of form in recent weeks with the 23-year-old citing fatigue and Lee taking little risk with his striker.

Molyneux came off the bench for the final 30 minutes of that stalemate with the O’s to blow off any lingering cobwebs and found himself back in the starting line-up against Bradford as a result.

Molyneux’s return was one of three changes with Martin Smith and Marcus Carver also given the nod as Mark Shelton, Tom Crawford and Omar Bogle dropped out.

Matty Foulds gave Bradford City the lead at the Suit Direct Stadium as Hartlepool United suffered just their third defeat on home soil. Picture by FRANK REID

Shelton missed out on the squad of 18 altogether after tweaking his hamstring in training ahead of the game while Crawford and Bogle both found themselves on the bench.

The selection meant Newcastle United loanee Joe White moved back into a midfield role after featuring as part of a front three in recent weeks while Molyneux and Joe Grey flanked Carver, who was making his first start at the Suit Direct Stadium since joining from Southport in January.

It presented itself as a big opportunity for Carver and Smith, who was making just his fourth league appearance this season, while Lee retained his faith in an unchanged back five.

A familiar face

Perhaps unusually, Molyneux spent a large part of the first half on the left of the Pools front three as opposed to his more favoured right-hand-side which allows him to cut inside onto that magical left foot of his.

But maybe there was method in the madness to Lee’s decision as Molyneux went up against an old teammate in Luke Hendrie who started at right back for the visitors.

Hendrie left the Suit Direct Stadium for Valley Parade in January after struggling to break into the first team with Pools having made just 11 appearances.

But to his credit, Hendrie knew what he was coming up against in Molyneux and had his ex-teammate well scouted throughout the first half.

One passage of play in the first half saw Molyneux receive the ball from fullback David Ferguson which allowed him the opportunity to really get at, and test, Hendrie on the back foot, but the 27-year-old defender marshalled Molyneux down the line and out of touch with the pair falling on top of one another in a heap.

Both Molyneux and Hendrie shared a smile with each other but it was very much a case of 1-0 to the defender.

Eventually Molyneux would switch over to the right side of the field with Hendrie once again allowed a wry smile.

Supporter unrest

Despite seeing their side double their lead through Songoo’s clever near post flick from Callum Cooke’s in-swinging corner, Bradford supporters could be seen in a moment of unrest not long after their celebrations.

The near 700 travelling Bantam supporters gave Pools fans as good as they had throughout the night when it came to backing their team but things got heated late in the second half with one supporter being escorted away after a sizeable confrontation at the front of the Rink End.

Carver’s chance

It was a big night for Carver, an opportunity he has patiently waited for in front of the home supporters for the first time from the off.

But while Carver will rue his two missed opportunities in front of goal, there was plenty to admire, at least, about the forward’s endeavour throughout the night.

The 28-year-old hustled and bustled Bantams defenders, Paddie O’Connor and Songoo, all night and chipped in with his defensive duties as well, taking a whack on the head for good measure when clearing away a dangerous freekick in the first half.

Holohan’s absence

Although Lee made three changes to his starting XI, there was considerable interest in the whereabouts of Irish midfielder Gavan Holohan who was missing from the Pools squad altogether.

With Shelton missing out through injury, and Crawford being rested, the opportunity seemed to present itself for Holohan to return to the starting line-up for the first time since the 1-1 draw with Stevenage in January.

Holohan remains a crowd favourite at the Suit Direct Stadium with many desperate to see the 30-year-old back in contention in Lee’s side. But instead it was Smith who was given the nod, with Holohan absent altogether.

After the game Lee revealed Holohan had reported a minor calf injury earlier in the week, ruling himself out of contention for the visit of Bradford.

Holohan’s presence within the Pools squad will no doubt continue to be monitored by supporters who remain concerned about the midfielder’s situation at the Suit Direct Stadium ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Smith (Crawford ‘87), White, Grey (Fletcher ‘66), Molyneux, Carver (Bogle ‘77)

Subs: Bilokapic, Liddle, Ogle, Francis-Angol

Bradford City XI: Bass, O’Connor, Songoo, Cooke, Cook, Foulds, Evans (Delfouneso ‘67), Watt (Walker ‘76), Sutton, Hendrie, Pereira (Lavery ‘83)

Subs: O’Donnell, Threlkeld, Kelleher, Robinson

Yellow cards - Odusina (81), Lavery (87)

Referee: Jeremy Simpson

Attendance: 5,106 (694 Bradford City)

