Hartlepool United fans react to Dave Challinor's expected contract extension (Credit: Ian Charles | MI News)

Challinor’s contract situation at Victoria Park looks like nearing a resolution after he revealed to The Mail a deal was ‘not far away’.

Challinor said: “We’re not far away, I just need to read a couple of things over first.”

The Pools boss has always maintained his desire to stay at Victoria Park and with Hartlepool picking up nine points from their first five league games, it will be a big relief to see Challinor stay for the foreseeable future.

This has sparked delight among Pools fans who have been waiting all summer for some sort of breakthrough in talks between Challinor and Raj Singh.

Naturally, lots of Pool supporters took to social media to share their thoughts on the announcement.

Here, we have summarised some of the very best social media reaction:

Mark Carroll @Mark_Carroll3: ‘Here we go, here we here go, here we go, Challinor’s better than Mourinho, Here we go, Up the football league we go’

Krimos @Krimos: ‘Fantastic news!’

Hally @HallyHUFC: ‘Excellent news, bloke is nothing short of a miracle worker. Taking nothing away from those that have been here before but for me he is our best ever manager.’

Jordan Richardson @JordRich97: ‘This is exactly what you want to read first thing on a Monday morning!’

Callum Gretton @GrettonCallum: ‘Happy Monday’

Stuart Blackett @stublackett: ‘He's wanting what's best for him and his family. He deserves everything from a fans perspective. Can't wait for it to finally be sorted.’

