Dave Challinor bolstered his squad during the summer transfer window and has continued to bring in further players using the free agent market.

It was the Pools boss’ first time having to navigate a transfer window as a manager so the business was never going to be perfect but every player has now had at least a small chance to make an impression.

Here are all 14 of Pools’ summer signings rated by the impact they’ve made so far…

Eight of Hartlepool United's signings so far this season.

2. Neill Byrne The only player Hartlepool United paid a fee for this summer but still comfortably the best permanent singing they've made. The Irish defender has slotted into Pools' back three seamlessly and looked like he's been playing at the club for years, not months. His aerial dominance, tactical awareness and comfort in possession have eradicated any fears that may have been present when the side lost Lewis Cass and Ryan Johnson following promotion. He's played every league game so far but four bookings means he is at risk of suspension. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Tyler Burey Still facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines but remains Pools' top scorer so far this season with three well taken goals. The Millwall loanee has terrified defences with his pace and directness. Stunning goals against Carlisle United and Walsall saw him nominated for the League Two player of the month for August. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Will Goodwin Made a great start to life at Pools with a goal on his debut at Barrow and has since contributed two assists. Put in several solid displays and looked to have formed a good partnership with Burey up front but since the winger's injury, Goodwin's form has dropped and he's been struggling to get in the side recently. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales