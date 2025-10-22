Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has taken a look at five things the next permanent Pools boss will have to get right if they're to succeed at Victoria Park.
1. Unite the fanbase
The Pools fanbase, often one of the club's foremost assets, is as divided as it has ever been amidst ongoing off-field issues. The one genuinely successful manager during Raj Singh's tenure, Dave Challinor, managed to get Pools fans all pulling in the same direction. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Settle on his strongest side
Simon Grayson, like many of his predecessors, seemed to lose sight of his best XI and was prone to chopping and changing both his team and formation. The constant rotation seems to have more of a detrimental effect than anything else, and whoever takes charge next would do well to stick to a core set of tactical and selection principles. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Get Pools playing on the front foot
There are plenty of different ways to win a football match, but Pools fans are unlikely to accept much other than a front-foot, aggressive approach. Given the importance of getting the Poolie faithful on side, the next boss simply must have a commitment to a more purposeful and proactive style of play than some of his predecessors. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Find a way to score more goals
While Pools have looked a bit more threatening in front of goal in recent weeks, the next permanent boss will have to get more out of the likes of Alex Reid, Danny Johnson and Matty Daly. Photo: Frank Reid