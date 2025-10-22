Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has taken a look at five things the next permanent Pools boss will have to get right if they're to succeed at Victoria Park.placeholder image
Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has taken a look at five things the next permanent Pools boss will have to get right if they're to succeed at Victoria Park.

Five things next Hartlepool United manager will have to get right if they're to succeed at Victoria Park - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are on the hunt for the 14th permanent manager of controversial chairman and owner Raj Singh's tumultuous tenure.

Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has taken a look at five things the next permanent Pools boss will have to get right if they're to succeed at Victoria Park.

The Pools fanbase, often one of the club's foremost assets, is as divided as it has ever been amidst ongoing off-field issues. The one genuinely successful manager during Raj Singh's tenure, Dave Challinor, managed to get Pools fans all pulling in the same direction.

1. Unite the fanbase

The Pools fanbase, often one of the club's foremost assets, is as divided as it has ever been amidst ongoing off-field issues. The one genuinely successful manager during Raj Singh's tenure, Dave Challinor, managed to get Pools fans all pulling in the same direction. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Simon Grayson, like many of his predecessors, seemed to lose sight of his best XI and was prone to chopping and changing both his team and formation. The constant rotation seems to have more of a detrimental effect than anything else, and whoever takes charge next would do well to stick to a core set of tactical and selection principles.

2. Settle on his strongest side

Simon Grayson, like many of his predecessors, seemed to lose sight of his best XI and was prone to chopping and changing both his team and formation. The constant rotation seems to have more of a detrimental effect than anything else, and whoever takes charge next would do well to stick to a core set of tactical and selection principles. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
There are plenty of different ways to win a football match, but Pools fans are unlikely to accept much other than a front-foot, aggressive approach. Given the importance of getting the Poolie faithful on side, the next boss simply must have a commitment to a more purposeful and proactive style of play than some of his predecessors.

3. Get Pools playing on the front foot

There are plenty of different ways to win a football match, but Pools fans are unlikely to accept much other than a front-foot, aggressive approach. Given the importance of getting the Poolie faithful on side, the next boss simply must have a commitment to a more purposeful and proactive style of play than some of his predecessors. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
While Pools have looked a bit more threatening in front of goal in recent weeks, the next permanent boss will have to get more out of the likes of Alex Reid, Danny Johnson and Matty Daly.

4. Find a way to score more goals

While Pools have looked a bit more threatening in front of goal in recent weeks, the next permanent boss will have to get more out of the likes of Alex Reid, Danny Johnson and Matty Daly. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Victoria Park
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice