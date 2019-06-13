For weeks Hartlepool United have been been bombarded with tweets which have said one thing, ‘announce Molyneux’ – even pop sensation Lewis Capaldi was getting in on the act.

And this week the club did to send Poolies into a social media frenzy.

Luke Molyneux completed a full-time move to Pools following a successful loan spell from north east neighbours Sunderland on Wednesday.

Here’s how fans reacted:

“Just start the season now we have already won the signing of the summer @LukeMolyneux3” – @HGutridge

“Excellent signing, let's push on....I have just tried to name a XI for next season curtain raiser and I can't fit in who I would love in.....and it's got me excited and Goosebumps! #NeverSayDie #TheTownsClub” – @PaulMcSweenie

“MASSIVE signing, thought we had no chance signing @LukeMolyneux3

“Huge pats on the back round to everyone involved at the club in bringing Luke to the club permanently, this is what the fans want to see #UnbeleivableJeff” – @mushthepoolie

“Top class signing, he was so good for us end of last season.” – @Forbsie10

“Omg what a signing, signing of the summer, now I know we can get that top 7 spot.” – @ldurhammbw

“This is amazing. THIS TEAM IS FOOTBALL LEAGUE BOUND” – @michaelsclair

“Great signing, hopefully building a squad that can take us up.” – @welfare1908

“League 2 here we come, we’ve got the foundations for a decent squad now, looking forward for the season to kick off #UTP” – @Jack_Currell

“Wow can I just say thank you to Sir Raj! Him and everyone involved at the club are actually making us fans feel like we have a club to be proud of again” – @hartlepool22