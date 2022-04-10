With Rob Edwards’ side on the brink of promotion to League One, and possessing one of the strongest home records in the division, you would be forgiven for thinking Pools faced an uphill task at the New Lawn Stadium.

But to their credit, Lee’s side gave a solid account of themselves and, as a result, were able to come away with a very positive result.

Pools fell behind when Regan Hendry hammered home from the edge of the area before Omar Bogle grabbed his fifth goal in blue and white to stifle the League One-elect Rovers.

Ben Killip made his presence felt during Hartlepool United's draw with Forest Green Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID.

And here are some of the moments you might have missed at the New Lawn Stadium.

Killip gets involved

There’s nothing quite like a touchline skirmish to get pulses raising and it came early in the afternoon in Gloucestershire.

Following a collision between Forest Green captain Jamille Matt and Pools defender Timi Odusina, which required both to receive treatment, attention turned to the technical area as assistant manager Michael Nelson and members of the Rovers backroom staff got into a verbal spat.

Omar Bogle celebrated his return to the scoresheet for Hartlepool United against Forest Green Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Nelson took the higher ground by taking a seat back on the dugout only for Pools goalkeeper Ben Killip to race towards the halfway line and get involved himself much to the surprise of home supporters.

A mini-melee ensued before things settled down with referee Sam Purkiss issuing several warnings to players and staff.

It was all handbags in the end but it certainly helped ignite the contest in the early stages.

Unfortunately for Matt however, his afternoon was cut short as he had to be helped back to the dressing room after coming off worse in the clash with Odusina.

Nicky Featherstone was on the bench for Hartlepool United's trip to Forest Green Rovers. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Wilson gets up close with fans

Despite the draw, Forest Green defender Kane Wilson enjoyed another strong afternoon showing once again why he belongs at a higher level than League Two.

But the attacking wing-back was forced to get a little up close and personal with some of his own supporters after being sent into the stands by Marcus Carver.

Carver and Wilson went racing towards the touchline for a 50-50 ball and it was the Pools striker who came off on top as he displayed his strength by nudging Wilson off the ball.

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, his momentum carried him off the pitch and over the surrounding pitch side boards and into the home stand.

Thankfully there was no harm done as both Wilson and supporters shared a smile as the defender continued with his game.

Referee tumbles

While a touchline fracas will often set the pulses raising, there’s nothing quite like a referee tumble to entertain supporters.

Midway through the second half, as the home side were on the attack, referee Purkiss suddenly tripped in the area and could be seen on the floor as play continued around him.

Purkiss’ fall was met by the token sarcastic cheers from all four corners of the New Lawn Stadium but there was no yellow card for simulation on this occasion.

Bogle celebration

The draw for Pools was significant in that, coupled with Oldham Athletic’s defeat to Port Vale, it mathematically secured their League Two status for next season.

But, with safety having been all but secured for several weeks now, perhaps more importantly for Pools was the return to the scoresheet for Bogle.

Bogle’s strike midway through the second half was his first since notching in the 3-1 defeat at Walsall back in February and represents his fifth goal since arriving at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Bogle has been struggling with fitness recently having transitioned from being bit-part player at Doncaster Rovers to the focal point of Lee’s attack.

And following an excellent February, in which he was named the PFA fans player of the month, Bogle has struggled in front of goal of late.

Lee suggested he was to sit down with the striker in the lead up to the game to encourage him to position himself in the box more often and that proved to be the case on Saturday.

Bogle was picked out by a fine pass from Tom Crawford before he found the target in a somewhat unconvincing manner as his strike bobbled past Luke McGee in the Forest Green goal.

Had Bogle made a sweeter connection he may not have scored such is the way football goes when you’re struggling for form.

But to Bogle’s delight the net rippled and the 29-year-old wheeled away with his trademark celebration with his hand over his face while also glancing towards his manager Lee.

It was almost a show of thanks to the Pools boss for continuing to put his faith in the striker throughout his recent blip.

Bogle has now said he hopes the goal will help both him and Pools to end the campaign strongly.

Featherstone and Lee chat

After all the dust had settled and supporters filtered away from the New Lawn Stadium, Pools boss Lee and his captain Nicky Featherstone could be seen locked in conversation for several moments before Lee would complete his media duties.

Featherstone was a surprise omission from the Pools starting line-up as Lee handed a return to Bryn Morris and Crawford alongside Mark Shelton in midfield and perhaps the two were in dialogue over that decision.