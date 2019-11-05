Dave Challinor during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and AFC Fylde at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 13th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The former AFC Fylde manager watched Pools’ 2-2 draw with Notts County at the weekend and will now watch tonight’s match at home to Solihull Moors before taking over first team duties later in the week.

Pools travel to Yeovil Town in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday in what is set to be Challinor’s first game in charge.

“Following an exhaustive process, we identified Dave as an individual who will bring the necessary experience of the National League as well as a work ethic, track record and proven leadership, which we believe are essential ingredients as we seek to mount a serious challenge for promotion,” a club released via the club website read.

“Part of Dave’s remit will be to help develop the career of Antony Sweeney.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He and Ian McGuckin have been simply outstanding in their work and commitment over the last few weeks and have improved things immeasurably.

“They will be an integral part of the structure of the Football Department under Dave.

“Dave will join the Club once contractual issues have finally been resolved at his previous club. In the meantime, he will attend this evening’s game and will meet with Antony Sweeney on Wednesday.