Former Carlisle United and Middlesbrough midfielder Jason Kennedy closing in on Hartlepool United deal
Trialist Jason Kennedy has been one of Hartlepool United’s top performers this pre-season as he looks to earn a contract at the Super 6 Stadium.
The 32-year-old has been involved in all four of Pools’ friendlies, scoring once in the 6-0 win at Shildon. He has been on trial at the club since the start of pre-season and a potential deal is thought to be close.
The former Carlisle United midfielder played an hour for Hartlepool in Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough and is set to feature once again at York on Wednesday.
Few trialists who have been as involved as Kennedy has at Pools this pre-season fail to be offered a deal at a club and the midfielder’s performances have certainly warranted one – whether Pools can agree terms is another matter.
Only four players (Kenton Richardson, Peter Kioso and Aaron Cunningham) have played more minutes than the midfielder in pre-season so far.
Stockton-born Kennedy previously told the Teesside Gazette: “I'm grateful for what Hartlepool have done and they've at least given me the opportunity to get fit and get some good training in.
“They've got a great set-up, a good set of lads. It's a perfect location for me, I just have to hope and make sure I can earn a contract."
A decision is expected this week with both parties hopeful of reaching an agreement.