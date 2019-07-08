Jason Kennedy in pre-season training at Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Kennedy, 32, has played a key role in both of Pools’ big friendly wins so far this summer at Billingham Town and Shildon – scoring in the 6-0 victory against the latter on Saturday.

The Stockton born midfielder suffered a serious back injury whilst at Carlisle which significantly restricted his playing time during his final two seasons at the club leading up to his release at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Now, for the first time in his career, the former Middlesbrough youngster is having to tout himself about on trial.

“I've never been in this situation before,” Kennedy told the Teesside Gazette.

“With my injury and not playing too many games in recent years, it's very scary really. If a club want to take that chance, I think I've had a really good career. In the lower leagues I've played more than 460 games, you just hope your reputation helps you get another club."

Kennedy is hoping that club to take a chance on him will be his local National League side Hartlepool.

"I've showed what I can do in training in the past week," he continued.

"I'm grateful for what Hartlepool have done and they've at least given me the opportunity to get fit and get some good training in.

"Whatever happens, I'm grateful regardless. They've got a great set-up, a good set of lads. It's a perfect location for me, I just have to hope and make sure I can earn a contract."

Pools boss Craig Hignett has praised Kennedy’s performances in training and on the pitch though hinted that budget restrictions may prevent a deal from happening.

“Jason Kennedy is obviously a vastly experienced player who knows what he’s doing and you can see that, he’s been excellent,” he said.