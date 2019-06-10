Former Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Leeds United keeper a big factor in Ben Killip's decision to join Hartlepool United

Ben Killip has revealed a key factor in deciding to swap Braintree Town for Hartlepool United – it’s all to do with Pools’ keeper coach Ross Turnbull.

Killip was one of the stand out young keepers in the National League last season, and was at the top of manager Craig Hignett’s wanted list when it became apparent finance would stand in the way of a deal for Scott Loach.

Ross Turnbull of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield on May 8, 2012 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The England C keeper was wanted by a whole host of clubs when he put pen to paper at Pools, and one key factor made the Victoria Park side stand out – former Champions League winner with Chelsea, Turnbull.

"I am delighted," he said of the move to Pools.

"I knew it was going to be a tough season with Braintree because we didn't have the squad, the finances or the facilities to really compete at that level.

"We picked up near the end of the season, and had we done so early we could have had a decent season.

"But as I say, I thought I had a good season individually, and for that reason I am buzzing to get a move to Hartlepool.

The ink was barely dry on Killip’s deal at the Super 6 Stadium when he jetted off on international duty to Estonia, with Paul Fairclough’s England C outfit.

Killip played the first 70 minutes, keeping a clean sheet in the encounter, before two late goals saw the Estonian full youth side claim victory.

"Individually I was quite happy with the way things went as I had not played a game since the last day of the season," said Killip.

"We were coming up against a side who are right at the start of their season, so they are fit and raring to go. It was always going to be difficult but I feel like I did well individually.

"You could tell it took its toll - the lads hadn't played for a while.”