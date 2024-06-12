Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cheltenham Town winger Adulai Sambu is rumoured to be one of a number of players set to go on trial with Hartlepool United later this month.

The Lisbon-born attacker, who spent time on loan at Stratford, Cirencester and Hungerford Town last season, was released by the Robins following their relegation to League Two.

The 19-year-old made three first team appearances at Whaddon Road and is said to be keen to remain in first time football.

Sambu could have the chance to impress new manager Darren Sarll at a behind closed doors training game later this month.

Pools are planning on welcoming a number of young players who have been released by their clubs to the North East before Sarll's squad return for pre-season.

Sarll is set to oversee a training game and will invite any players that catch his eye to train with the first team squad in pre-season.