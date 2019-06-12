Ben Killip has listed his two main strengths as a goalkeeper as he looks ahead to the new season at Hartlepool United.

The former Norwich City and Chelsea youth goalkeeper signed for Pools from Braintree Town last month.

Having just returned from his England C duties in Estonia, Killip is keen to hit the ground running at his new club.

"Coming out quickly and my distribution are my main strengths,” said the 23-year-old.

“I have worked on them quite a lot since I was a kid. They are the two things I think I am quite good at.”

"I love coming away with the lads – it is a great group. The way we try to play football is me down to a T. It is refreshing because it is difficult to play that way in the National League."