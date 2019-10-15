Ritchie Humphreys in action for the Hartlepool United legends team.

Pools sacked Craig Hignett last Thursday following a run of one win in seven matches which left them sitting 17th in the National League table yet only four points off a play-off place.

Antony Sweeney was placed in temporary charge and led the team to a 3-0 win at Aldershot Town on Saturday.

“It’s never nice when there’s a change of manager,” admitted Humphreys.

“I’ve been there a number of times and it creates some uncertainty but I think the important thing for the players and the fans was the reaction Tony was able to get out of them at Aldershot.”

The United legend contemplated what routes the club could go down in appointing a new manager at Victoria Park.

“The difficulty of owning a football club is that you’ve got to make difficult decisions and a good man has lost his job the other day,” he added.

“Now they’ve got to appoint who they think is the right person. Is that person someone who has been promoted from this division or the division below? Is it someone with 500 games as a manager? Or is it time someone gets given an opportunity? It’s a balancing act for the owners.

“There’s going to be lots of people in for it for sure and a wide range of people. That’s a tough job for the owners to do.”

Humphreys holds a UEFA A licence qualification and briefly took charge of Chesterfield as caretaker in 2017 but was quick to play down any rumours of a return to Pools.

“I’m not particularly keeping tabs on getting back into management to be honest,” he continued.

“I’ve been out of football in terms of being involved with a club for a number of seasons and I do a different job now working with the players’ union and looking after the players from that side of it.