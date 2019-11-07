Tony Pulis left Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

The Potters are bottom of the Championship after 15 games following the sacking of Nathan Jones last week, and Pulis’ name has been strongly linked with the vacancy.

Pulis has been out of work since leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season and is priced at 8/1 with bookmakers SkyBet.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is the new favourite following reports Stoke have made an official approach for the 50-year-old.

Even so, former Liverpool full-back Johnson, who made over 50 appearances for Stoke at the end of his career, believes Pulis would be a perfect fit.

“Over the years, he’s gone in and steadied many ships and if there’s one thing that Stoke need right now it’s definitely to steady the ship and to stop the fall,” Johnson told TalkSport.

“I can see him going back there and doing a decent job. They should be in the Premier League, the money the club has got and how it was at our time there and the years before that, it’s a fully established Premier League outfit.

“To see them struggling in the Championship like they are is crazy.”

Pulis has said he’s open to a managerial return and recently told the Ian Holloway podcast: “I’m not so sure I’m ready for retirement.