Former Hartlepool United defender Luke Hendrie has agreed a new two-year deal with Bradford City. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Hendrie made up part of the Pools squad for the first half of the season before being allowed to move to Valley Parade by former boss Graeme Lee in January on a free transfer after the mutual termination of his contract.

Hendrie did well in his select appearances for Pools but was unable to force his way into contention on a regular basis under both Lee and his predecessor Dave Challinor.

Hendrie completed the move to Mark Hughes’ side before the end of the January window and went on to make 16 appearances including his return to the Suit Direct Stadium - a game which Hendrie would enjoy victory in as part of a 2-0 success.

And the 27-year-old has now agreed to extend his stay with the Bantams after agreeing a new deal with the club.

“I am really happy. Ever since I rejoined back in January, my focus was to extend my stay here, so I am just looking forward to the season ahead,” said Hendrie.

“I have really enjoyed my football under the gaffer and he is a really good person to work for. He was one of the main reasons I wanted to stay.”

City boss Hughes also commented on the former Manchester United academy graduate’s new deal.