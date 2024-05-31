Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hartlepool United captain, coach and caretaker manager Micky Barron admitted he was "really shocked" by the departure of Kevin Phillips last month.

Pools were at the centre of a storm of controversy last month after Phillips accused the club of withdrawing a two-year contract offer before appointing former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss Darren Sarll instead.

Phillips took the Pools job in January with the side low on confidence, out of form and in a precarious position but made an instant impact, winning four of his first five matches.

The former Sunderland striker's first real test came when Pools endured a blip in March, failing to win in five games, including a humiliating 7-1 defeat at local rivals Gateshead.

Hartlepool United legend Micky Barron admitted he was "really shocked" by the departure of Kevin Phillips.

However, Phillips galvanised his side, who pulled off an unlikely 1-0 win over in-form Halifax less than 72 hours after the club's heaviest defeat in almost three decades.

A thrilling 4-3 victory over relegated Dorking Wanderers on the final day of the season saw Pools finish the season on 60 points, which was the target Phillips had set his side.

Phillips told the press he was "very close" to signing a new deal to keep him at the Suit Direct Stadium after the final home game of the season but didn't speak to the media the following week after Pools concluded their campaign at Dorking.

However, he still seemed to be planning for his first full season in charge at Pools and suggested he had been offered a new deal, only to have it withdrawn following a "one minute phone call" with chairman Raj Singh.

The ex-England international released a statement through his representatives and, while he refused to be too critical of the club, he admitted he was "surprised" at the decision.

And Barron, who captained Pools to the League One play-off final in 2005 and made almost 400 appearances for the club, said the decision came as a shock to him too.

"I was really shocked," he said.

"I know the targets that they were set as a pair - not just Kevin, but Sweens (Antony Sweeney) and the other staff.

"They were given reassurances that, if they met those targets, then they would be offered a new contract.

"I know they were waiting to actually sign the contract and then it was taken away from them.

"For me, it doesn't sit right. If you set targets and they hit them, then you've got to keep your side of the deal.

"Obviously they had Darren Sarll lined up to come in.