Former Hartlepool United central-defender Ben Clark hails Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall as "outstanding"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Hartlepool United promotion-winner Ben Clark has hailed central-defenders Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall as "outstanding".

The experienced pair transformed Pools' defensive fortunes following their January arrivals, helping their side keep three successive home clean sheets and forming a formidable partnership.

Prior to their arrival within a fortnight of one another, Pools had experimented with a host of different formations and players without much success; Pools fell into the unhappy habit of conceding in the first 10 minutes of matches, repeating the miserable feat six times in a row, and their defensive frailty was one of the reasons that led to the sacking of embattled manager John Askey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools were much-improved at the back under new boss Kevin Phillips, with Parkes and Waterfall playing a major role in their side's newfound solidity; other than their humbling 7-1 defeat at Gateshead, admittedly not an easy evening to overlook, Pools conceded 19 goals in the 14 games they played together, a marked improvement.

Former Pools promotion-winning defender Ben Clark has hailed Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall as "outstanding".

As a pair, Parkes and Waterfall appear made for each other.

With almost 900 competitive games between them, both men appeared to have a positive impact on those around them, particularly goalkeeper Pete Jameson.

Both are strong, powerful and good in the air, while the fact that Parkes is left-footed and Waterfall right means they complement one another nicely. Waterfall has already captained two sides to promotion from the National League.

Manager Darren Sarll has inherited two battle-hardened defenders who, providing they can stay fit, should ensure their side's goals against column looks much healthier next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Clark, who knows all about the importance of a defensive partnership, having enjoyed successful relationships with Michael Nelson and Chris Westwood while at Pools, has lauded the impact of the defenders.

"They've been outstanding, I've been so impressed," he said.

"I watched their first game together and, straight away, you could see the difference they made.

"They've got that experience and know-how that Pools were lacking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Other than the Gateshead game, their record has been pretty good and I think the players around them improved because of it.

"I was lucky enough to play with some great defenders at Pools, Westy and Nelse, and forming that partnership, having that understanding, is huge.

"You look at them, and they're big, powerful defenders with broad-shoulders. At this level, you need players like that in your side.