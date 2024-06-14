Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hartlepool United defender Ben Clark thinks new signing Jack Hunter's versatility could be a real asset next season.

Clark, who made more than 150 appearances for Pools, winning promotion in 2007, coached Hunter at Gateshead.

Hunter was a regular in the Heed side that were crowned National League North champions in 2022, with his impressive performances earning him a move to Halifax.

The 26-year-old made 44 appearances for the Shaymen last term and was offered a new deal to keep him in West Yorkshire but opted instead to sign for Pools, becoming Darren Sarll's second signing of the summer.

Hunter's track record speaks to a history of success; as well as being a regular in the title winning Gateshead side, he was well-established in a Halifax team who reached the play-offs last season.

Sarll will be hoping for more of the same from his new recruit, having expressed his desire to assemble a squad capable of challenging for promotion.

The new manager professes to prefer working with smaller squads, meaning Hunter's reliability and versatility could prove important.

And Clark, himself a central-defender capable of stepping into midfield, has backed the new recruit to impress in a number of different positions.

"He's a very good player," he said.

"I worked with him at Gateshead and he was brilliant. A top lad, one of the best trainers, strong in the tackle and good on the ball.

"I think his best position is in midfield, protecting the back four. He does that really well.

"He can drop back into defence and, at Gateshead, he played in the middle of a three some of the time.

"He can do that role too, He's a big lad, he's strong and he can be tough, so that's no problem for him.

"He's a good footballer too, so he can help building from the back.

"Every team needs players that can play in more than one position and, looking at his record, he doesn't pick up a lot of injuries. He keeps himself in good shape, he works hard in training.