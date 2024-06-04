Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hartlepool United loanee Brennan Dickenson has signed for Scottish League One outfit Queen of the South.

Dickenson, who endured a frustrating spell at the Suit Direct Stadium last season, has signed a two-year deal at Palmerston Park, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 31-year-old signed for Pools at the beginning of February as new manager Kevin Phillips looked to add some width to his ranks but, despite one or two flashes of quality, he continued to struggle with fitness issues and managed just six appearances, three of which came from the bench.

Persistent fitness problems have blighted the second half of Dickenson's career, with the former Gillingham, Colchester and Carlisle winger suffering two anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

A lack of match fitness meant Dickenson struggled to make much of an impact in the North East, with the wideman reduced to just six appearances.

Born in Dorset, he came through the ranks at Southampton before gaining his first experience of senior football at Dorchester Town, impressing enough to secure a move to Brighton.

A series of loan spells followed and, having never made a first team appearance for the Seagulls, he signed a permanent deal with Gillingham in 2014, where he spent much of his time at left-back.

Probably the best period of his career came at Colchester. He made the move to Essex after two years with the Gills. In his first season, he scored 12 goals in 39 appearances and was voted the club's player of the year.

However, towards the end of the campaign, he sustained an ACL injury that ruled him out for almost a year.

A number of less fruitful moves followed after his departure from Colchester in 2019, although he did manage more than 50 appearances for Carlisle.

He signed for Oldham in the summer of 2023 and made a fast start to life with the Latics, scoring five goals in 15 games.

However, he suffered another injury in November and joined Pools in a largely unsuccessful attempt to regain his fitness, suffering a season-ending hamstring strain in March.

His progression northwards is set to continue as he prepares to play in Scotland for the first time in his career.

Queen of the South finished seventh in Scottish League One last season but new manager Peter Murphy, who made more than 400 appearances for Carlisle, appears intent on improving on their mid-table finish and has already secured the services of four new signings.

On persuading Dickenson to head north to Palmerston Park, Murphy told the Queen of the South website that he was "delighted" to have fended off competition to land the versatile Dickenson.

"We are delighted to sign Brennan after stiff competition from a number of suitors," he said.

"Brennan has shown a real ambition to be part of something special at the club.

"Having played the majority of his career in the English leagues, we have a player with a wealth of experience who knows what it takes to push his teammates day in, day out.