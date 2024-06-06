Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Hartlepool United manager John Askey has been appointed the new boss of National League South side Truro City.

The 59-year-old, who was sacked by Pools last December, takes over the vacant Tinners' role after previous manager Paul Wooton left to join rivals Torquay last month. It will be the first time Askey has managed a side south of Birmingham and has first taste of the National League South.

The Cornish outfit, who finished 16th last season, have never played at a higher level than the sixth tier but could be set for an exciting future following a takeover by Eric Perez, the former owner of the Toronto Wolfpack rugby league side, in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tinners have retained the core of last season's squad that consolidated their National League South status and are due to return to a new purpose-built ground in the Cornish city, three years after they were forced to leave when their previous home was sold for redevelopment.

John Askey is back in management six months after being sacked by Pools.

Askey had a difficult time at Pools, despite a promising beginning.

The experienced manager has enjoyed six promotions in his career, helping Macclesfield to a league and cup treble in his playing days before leading the Silkmen to the National League title in 2018 despite a budget of just £350,000.

However, he was brought to the Suit Direct Stadium in a desperate bid to stave off relegation from the Football League, masterminding a run of eight games unbeaten straight after taking charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that, Pools suffered a miserable 2-0 defeat at home to relegation rivals Crawley that all but condemned them to the drop, with their return to the National League confirmed the following weekend in spite of a 3-1 win over Barrow.

Pools won four of their first five National League games, prompting chairman Raj Singh to reward Askey with a new, three-year contract, but things started to go wrong as the squad proved unable to cope with a string of injuries to key players, notably Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini.

Askey was sacked on December 30th following a dismal defeat to Oldham, which was another low point in a run of just three wins in 19 matches that saw Pools plummet to 17th in the table, threatened with relegation.

The former Port Vale, Shrewsbury and York boss is back in the game after six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his appointment, he told BBC Radio Cornwall that he wanted to "try and write some more history for the football club."

"Truro is the biggest club in Cornwall and we need to try to move the club forward and get everybody behind us and make Cornwall proud of Truro City.

"That's what everyone's looking forward to now, being back at the ground and it's exciting times, but the most important thing is getting the results on the football pitch and that'll keep everybody together."

The Tinners are set to face stiff competition from the likes of Boreham Wood, Dorking Wanderers and Maidstone, not to mention a Torquay United side finally under new ownership, but Truro are expected to be well-supported financially by new backers of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, having masterminded Macclesfield's memorable National League title triumph on a shoestring budget, Askey knows it takes a lot more than just cash to achieve success across a season.

He said: "I've had six promotions as a player and a manager and it's not all about having the finances.

"It's about creating a good team spirit and I think getting everybody involved in the football club is really important so that the players feel as though they're playing for someone and the supporters feel as though they're part of it.