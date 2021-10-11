The Cumbrians’ 3-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers on Saturday left them sitting third bottom of the table with just two wins from their opening 11 matches. And Beech left his post the following day.

The 47-year-old – who played over 100 times for Carlisle’s League Two rivals Hartlepool United between 1996 and 1999 – left his position as assistant manager at Rochdale in November 2019 to become manager at Brunton Park.

He helped guide the club to safety in 2019-20 before securing a 10th place finish last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Carlisle head coach Chris Beech. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Assistant manager Gavin Skelton and academy coach Eric Kinder will take temporary charge of first team affairs while the club search for a new permanent manager.

A club statement read: "The club would like to thank Chris for his efforts over the past two years and will provide further updates in due course.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.