Garry Monk was the manager at Middlesbrough for six months in 2017.

Monk, who was unveiled as Sheffield Wednesday’s new boss last week, came under fire earlier this summer after he was sacked by Birmingham City in June.

Blues chief executive Xuandong Ren claimed Featherstone had been used in the club's transfer dealings, while former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino made similar accusations when asked about the manager’s tenure at Elland Road.

It was also reported that Boro were investigating their transfer dealings when Monk was at the Riverside, before the former Swansea defender responded with a lengthy statement.

Following his appointment at Wednesday, Monk once again denied any wrongdoing when asked about the matter. "I will speak about that but not today,” he said. “Today's about Sheffield Wednesday. I don't want to deal with nonsense.

"It's not my focus. Right now it's about Sheffield Wednesday, about the honour of being here, the excitement to be here and getting to work. That's the only thing that really matters.

"You know the truth and when it's inside you, you know what you want to do.

"I've always understood that and not been deterred by stuff I can't control and nonsense that might be put out there."

Boro will face Wednesday at the Riverside later this month on Saturday, September 28.

McNair involved in penalty debate – Elsewhere, Boro duo Paddy McNair and George Saville both featured for Northern Ireland in Monday night’s Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to Germany.

Michael O'Neill’s side went down 2-0 at Windsor Park, yet some believed McNair should have been awarded a penalty following a challenge by Toni Kroos midway through the second half – when the score was only 1-0.

“There is contact,” said Sky Sports pundit Iain Dowie. “I don’t think he does himself a favour Paddy, but Kroos sticks out his foot. If the referee gives that it doesn’t get overturned by VAR.