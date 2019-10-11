Former Middlesbrough captain Nigel Pearson pays tribute to Boro legend Bryan Robson
Former Middlesbrough captain Nigel Pearson paid tribute to his old manager Bryan Robson at a special awards dinner hosted by the North East Football Writers’ Association on Thursday evening.
Robson was presented with a legend award, alongside former Sunderland boss Peter Reid, as recognition for the work they did at the respective North East clubs.
Boro appointed Robson as a player-manager in 1994, and his seven-year spell at the club saw the Teessiders reach three domestic cup finals and relocate to the Riverside Stadium.
Pearson, who captained Boro during that successful period, presented the award at the Ramside Hotel in Durham and paid tribute to Robson, both as a footballer and as a person.
“Bryan’s personality, Bryan’s charisma and his status in the game allowed a club which was enduring difficult times to move into a totally different era,” said Pearson. “I think the club should and I hope does recognise his considerable contribution.
“Clearly it couldn’t have happened without Steve Gibson’s financial clout and his vision and ability to look for what was the best solution. I think we all have to pay tribute to Lennie Lawrence who was part of the process of bringing Bryan in.
“From my own personal perspective, I’ve been very, very fortunate to have played alongside him and play under his management, been an assistant with him at West Brom.
“Let me tell you, the staff who have worked with him absolutely adore him because of what he represents. He’s got a tremendous affinity for everyone who works alongside him.”