Former Middlesbrough goalkeeper delivers verdict on club's stuttering start and Darren Randolph
Former goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopulos believes Middlesbrough have the ability to turn things around this season after a difficult start to the campaign.
The 40-year-old shot-stopper left the Riverside in the summer after a six-year spell on Teesside, in which he helped the club win promotion to the Premier League.
But, with nearly a quarter of the season gone, Boro have won just two of their 11 league games under new head coach Jonathan Woodgate this term and sit 20th in the Championship.
“I don’t think they are where they want to be,” Konstantopulos told the Mail. “They’re actually struggling quite a bit and I hope they can turn it around quickly because they’re good players there and most of the lads I was there with last season and they deserve to be higher.
“What needs to change? I think they just need that confidence back and to tweak things and change it around soon because they definitely should be higher.”
Konstantopulos also worked closely with in form goalkeeper Darren Randolph, who has impressed for club and country in recent weeks.
“I've been really impressed with Daz,” added Konstantopulos when asked about the Republic of Ireland international.
“He's a really good goalkeeper. He’s one who does his job week in, week out and he’s been a joy to work with the last couple of years so I think he deserves a lot of credit and hopefully he can continue to do that.”