The 42-year-old goalkeeper has been working with Ben Killip and Pools’ trialist goalkeepers Shaun MacDonald and Adam Smith in preparation for the new League Two season on August 7.

Killip is Pools' only contracted goalkeeper after Brad Young was sold to Leicester City earlier this month. The club are also looking to replace goalkeeping coach Ross Turnbull, who left to join former club Chelsea following Pools’ promotion.

And Konstantopoulos – who made 139 appearances for the club between 2003 and 2007 – may potentially be an ideal replacement for Turnbull.

Hartlepool United have just one goalkeeper contracted in Ben Killip (left). Shaun MacDonald (centre) and Adam Smith (right) are on trial. Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson

Last season, manager Dave Challinor handed the Greek goalkeeper his second debut for the club to become Pools’ oldest ever player in the FA Trophy against Harrogate Town.

Konstantopoulos left the club shortly after that and signed for local Northern League Division One side Thornaby for the 2020-21 campaign. But now he’s returned to the club in a non-official capacity for the time being as Challinor looks to resolve the goalkeeping situation.

“Goalkeeper wise, we’re looking to bring a goalkeeper coach in and Dimi has been in doing bits with the goalkeepers and maybe something will happen there,” Challinor told The Mail.

"We want to try and bring someone in who would have an input in terms of the next goalkeeper we bring in. We may potentially bring another in as a training one if budget allows but we’ll see where we are.”

Dimi Konstantopoulos is back helping out at Hartlepool United (photo: Mark Fletcher)

And in an exclusive interview with The Mail last season, Konstantopoulos admitted he is keen to get into coaching.

“I think that’s the next part of my career,” he said. “I’m finishing my coaching badges now, obviously the coronavirus has set things back a bit.

“I’m looking forward to starting something in that field now because I want to be involved in football.”

Last season, Pools utilised three goalkeepers throughout their promotion campaign. Killip played the majority of matches with Derby County loanee Henrich Ravas standing in as number two when needed.

Following Killip’s elbow injury picked up in April, Challinor brought Brad James in on loan from Middlesbrough. The 22-year-old’s brief spell at the club saw him depart as a cult hero having saved the crucial penalty in the shoot out to see Pools promoted to the Football League.

