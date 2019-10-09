Former Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Chelsea striker has reportedly applied for the Sunderland job
Former Middlesbrough striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has reportedly applied for the manager’s job at Sunderland.
Hasselbaink, 47, was a popular figure at the Riverside where he made over 50 appearances as a player between 2004 and 2006.
The former frontman, who also played for Chelsea and Leeds, has since gone on to pursue a managerial career, which has seen him take charge of Burton Albion and QPR.
However, Hasselbaink has been out of work since he was sacked by, then League One side, Northampton in April 2018.
Sunderland are now looking for a new manager following the departure of Jack Ross on Tuesday and several names have already been linked with the vacancy.
And, according to a report from TeamTalk, the Black Cats are considering Coventry boss Mark Robins, while club legend Kevin Phillips, Gary Rowett and Hasselbaink have already applied for the position.
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is the early favourites with SkyBet at 2/1.